A full list of all the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 12.
Rocket League Season 12 has arrived, bringing about new cosmetics to earn and a fresh slate of challenges to complete. The challenges will be unlocked in stages throughout the season, and are key to progressing through the Rocket Pass. If you'd like to have everything in one place, here's a guide to all of the challenges in Rocket League Season 12.

Rocket League Season 12 Stage Challenges & dates

Here are each of the stages for the Season 12 challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

The Rocket League Season 12 Stage 1 challenges.

Free Challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 15 Matches in any Casual Playlist
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score at least 300 points in 20 Matches
  • Get 200 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

  • Play 10 Online Matches while driving a Porsche 911, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, or Takumi
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 55 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score 75 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 Challenges

Stage 2 challenges unlock on October 4!

Stage 3 Challenges

Stage 3 challenges unlock October 25!

Stage 4 Challenges

Stage 4 challenges unlock November 15!

Those are all of the challenges and their respective stages for Rocket League Season 12. Be sure to return to this guide periodically as new challenges become available. Bookmark our Rocket League topic page for everything involving Psyonix's vehicular sports game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

