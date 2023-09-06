Rocket League Season 12 Stage Challenges & dates A full list of all the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 12.

Rocket League Season 12 has arrived, bringing about new cosmetics to earn and a fresh slate of challenges to complete. The challenges will be unlocked in stages throughout the season, and are key to progressing through the Rocket Pass. If you'd like to have everything in one place, here's a guide to all of the challenges in Rocket League Season 12.

Here are each of the stages for the Season 12 challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

Free Challenges

Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Play 15 Matches in any Casual Playlist

Win 15 Online Matches

Score at least 300 points in 20 Matches

Get 200 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

Play 10 Online Matches while driving a Porsche 911, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, or Takumi

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Get 55 Assists in Online Matches

Get 100 Centers in Online Matches

Win 15 Online Matches

Score 75 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 Challenges

Stage 2 challenges unlock on October 4!

Stage 3 Challenges

Stage 3 challenges unlock October 25!

Stage 4 Challenges

Stage 4 challenges unlock November 15!

Those are all of the challenges and their respective stages for Rocket League Season 12. Be sure to return to this guide periodically as new challenges become available. Bookmark our Rocket League topic page for everything involving Psyonix's vehicular sports game.