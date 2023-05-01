Rocket League gets new Droid Packs for Star Wars Day These are the droids you're looking for.

For some Star Wars fans, their favorite character may not even be a human, alien, or other biological being at all. Some of the best characters are actually droids. Psyonix would like to take this Star Wars Day to celebrate the mechanical faces of the franchise by introducing new Droid Packs to Rocket League. As one might expect, these are set to arrive just in time for May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

Rocket League will feature four new Droid Packs for a limited time. The R2-D2 Pack will include a themed Decal, Wheels, and Topper for the Octane. The C-3PO Pack will include the same for the Fennec, minus the Topper. Fans of the new trilogy can pick up the BB-8 Pack for the Takumi. Lastly, there's the K-2SO Pack honoring the heroic droid from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and that includes a Decal and Wheels for the Dominus. Sadly, there is nothing for the lovably murderous IG-11 from The Mandalorian. He must initiate self-destruct.

The R2-D2 and BB-8 Packs will go for 800 in-game Credits while the C-3PO and K-2SO Packs will sell for 500 Credits. Those who are looking for something more in the "free" price range can pick up the Rust Bucket Player Title and Star Wars R2-D2 (Twin Suns) Player Banner at no charge.



Source: Psyonix

The Rocket League Star Wars Droid Packs will be available starting this Thursday, May 4, but they'll only be around until May 16. The Rocket League website has more information. Don't forget that Rocket League is in the middle of Season 10, so make sure you're keeping up on all the major Stage Challenges and dates.