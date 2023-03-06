Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rocket League Season 10 kicks off on March 8

Psyonix has confirmed the start date for Rocket League Season 10 and additional details.
Donovan Erskine
Psyonix
1

Rocket League continues to roll forward as the vehicular soccer game remains a hit among hardcore and casual players alike. With Season 9 coming to a close, players are hungry for concrete details on the start of the following season. Developer Psyonix has confirmed that Rocket League Season 10 will start on March 8, and has provided some additional details on the content players can expect to see from the new season.

Psyonix shared today that Rocket League Season 10 will kick off on March 10, 2023. The patch will go live at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. A new season means new cars and cosmetics, and Psyonix has shared those details, too. Season 10’s Rocket Pass includes the Volkswagen Golf II GTI hatchback vehicle, which can be instantly unlocked by purchasing the Premium version of the Rocket Pass. For the competitive folks out there, the Volkswagen Golf II GTI has the same hitbox as the Octane. In addition to the new car, the Rocket Pass features a plethora of new unlockable cosmetics and currency for players to earn.

The Deadeye Canyon map variant in Rocket League Season 10.

Source: Psyonix

Psyonix also revealed that Season 10 adds a new Arena Variant with Deadeye Canyon (Oasis). This patch will also add a quality of life improvement to Rocket League with the Average Wait Time Counter. “Players will now see an estimated wait time while waiting to find an Online match, replacing the current Playlist Population (Good, Great, Amazing) display.”

With Rocket League Season 10 just days away, you don’t have much longer to complete your Season 9 challenges. That said, there appears to be a lot of content awaiting players in Rocket League’s newest season. For everything you need to know about Pysonix’s vehicular soccer game, be sure to bookmark our Rocket League topic page.

