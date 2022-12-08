Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges & dates Here are all of the Stage Challenges in Rocket League Season 9.

Rocket League Season 9 is the latest iteration of Psyonix’s vehicular sports game. With the new season comes a fresh batch of challenges for players to unlock, with new challenges being released throughout the season. If you want a list of the tasks necessary to earn XP and level up your Rocket Pass, let’s look at the Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges and dates.

Here are each of the stages for the Season 9 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

Free challenges

Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist

Win 15 Online Matches

Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches

Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium challenges

Play 10 Online Matches while driving Emperor, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, Hotshot, or Takumi

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Get 75 Assists in Online Matches

Get 100 Centers in Online Matches

Win 15 Online Matches

Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 challenges - Unlocks January 4

Stage 3 challenges - Unlocks January 25

Stage 4 challenges - Unlocks February 15

That's a full list of the Season Challenges and their respective dates in Rocket League Season 9.