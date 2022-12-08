Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges & dates
Here are all of the Stage Challenges in Rocket League Season 9.
Rocket League Season 9 is the latest iteration of Psyonix’s vehicular sports game. With the new season comes a fresh batch of challenges for players to unlock, with new challenges being released throughout the season. If you want a list of the tasks necessary to earn XP and level up your Rocket Pass, let’s look at the Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges and dates.
Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges & dates
Here are each of the stages for the Season 9 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.
Stage 1 Challenges
Free challenges
- Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
- Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
- Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist
- Win 15 Online Matches
- Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches
- Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
Premium challenges
- Play 10 Online Matches while driving Emperor, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, Hotshot, or Takumi
- Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
- Get 75 Assists in Online Matches
- Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
- Win 15 Online Matches
- Score 100 Goals in Online Matches
Stage 2 challenges - Unlocks January 4
Stage 3 challenges - Unlocks January 25
Stage 4 challenges - Unlocks February 15
That's a full list of the Season Challenges and their respective dates in Rocket League Season 9. For more, visit the Rocket League topic on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges & dates