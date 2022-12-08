Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges & dates

Here are all of the Stage Challenges in Rocket League Season 9.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rocket League Season 9 is the latest iteration of Psyonix’s vehicular sports game. With the new season comes a fresh batch of challenges for players to unlock, with new challenges being released throughout the season. If you want a list of the tasks necessary to earn XP and level up your Rocket Pass, let’s look at the Rocket League Season 9 Stage Challenges and dates.

Here are each of the stages for the Season 9 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

A screenshot of the Rocket League Season 9 Stage 1 challenges listed below.

Free challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches
  • Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium challenges

  • Play 10 Online Matches while driving Emperor, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, Hotshot, or Takumi
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 75 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 challenges - Unlocks January 4

Stage 3 challenges - Unlocks January 25

Stage 4 challenges - Unlocks February 15

That's a full list of the Season Challenges and their respective dates in Rocket League Season 9. For more, visit the Rocket League topic on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

