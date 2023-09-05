New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League Season 12 start date set for this week

The latest season of Rocket League is set to begin early this September, with Season 12 kicking off tomorrow.
TJ Denzer
Image via Psyonix
1

It’s another big week for Rocket League as the game prepares to kick off Season 12 and bring in all new content that goes with it. There will be a new car, new arena variant, the return of the Haunted Hallows seasonal event, and refreshed seasonal rewards in a new season pass as the fun kicks off. What’s more, it all begins tomorrow as Season 12 goes live this week.

Psyonix announced the full details of Rocket League Season 12’s start date in a press release on September 5, 2023, along with a Season 12 gameplay trailer. It’s all set to kick off on September 6, 2023, when Season 12 will launch on all available platforms. With Season 12’s launch, players that go in on the new Rocket Pass will be able to chase after a new collection of rewards, the crown jewel of which is the Porsche 911 vehicle body. The car will be unlocked immediately if players buy into Rocket League’s Rocket Pass Premium, and they can even earn the upgraded Porsche 911 Turbo RLE if they level up the premium Rocket Pass enough. There are also a wide variety of banners, decals, and other rewards to score.

The Porche 911 in Rocket League Season 12
The Porche 911 is the marquee prize of Rocket League Season 12's premium content in the new Rocket Pass.
Source: Psyonix

On the less costly end of Season 12 is content that’s free to everyone. A new arena variant is coming to the game, in the form of the new Neo Tokyo (Hacked) Arena variant. This is Neo Tokyo as you love it, but the glitz and glam has been taken over by mischievous forces and displays distorted graphics. What’s more, this season sees the return of the Haunted Hallows. Rocket League’s spooky seasonal event will be making an appearance later in Season 12, so stay tuned for more details, likely closer to October.

With Rocket League Season 12 opening up tomorrow, there’s still just a pinch of time to close out some Season 11 challenges and earn those rewards. Stay tuned for more Rocket League as updates drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

