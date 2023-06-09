Rocket League Season 11 Stage Challenges & dates A full list of all the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 11.

Another Rocket League season is underway, which means there’s a new batch of challenges to dive into. As with prior seasons, Season 11’s challenges will gradually roll out throughout the season. Completing challenges is key to progressing through the Rocket Pass and earnings rewards, so let’s dive into it.

Here are each of the stages for the Season 11 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

Free Challenges

Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist

Win 15 Online Matches

Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches

Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

Play 10 Online Matches while driving Nissan Silvia, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, or Takumi

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Get 55 Assists in Online Matches

Win 15 Online Matches

Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on July 5 for the Stage 2 Challenges!

Stage 3 Challenges

Come back on July 26 for the Stage 3 Challenges!

Stage 4 Challenges

Come back on August 16 for the Stage 2 Challenges!

Those are all of the Stage Challenges and their release dates in Rocket League Season 11. Be sure to stick with Shacknews for all your Rocket League needs.