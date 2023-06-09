Rocket League Season 11 Stage Challenges & dates
A full list of all the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 11.
Another Rocket League season is underway, which means there’s a new batch of challenges to dive into. As with prior seasons, Season 11’s challenges will gradually roll out throughout the season. Completing challenges is key to progressing through the Rocket Pass and earnings rewards, so let’s dive into it.
Rocket League Season 11 Stage Challenges & dates
Here are each of the stages for the Season 11 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.
Stage 1 Challenges
Free Challenges
- Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
- Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
- Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist
- Win 15 Online Matches
- Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches
- Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
Premium Challenges
- Play 10 Online Matches while driving Nissan Silvia, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, or Takumi
- Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
- Get 55 Assists in Online Matches
- Win 15 Online Matches
- Score 100 Goals in Online Matches
Stage 2 Challenges
Come back on July 5 for the Stage 2 Challenges!
Stage 3 Challenges
Come back on July 26 for the Stage 3 Challenges!
Stage 4 Challenges
Come back on August 16 for the Stage 2 Challenges!
Those are all of the Stage Challenges and their release dates in Rocket League Season 11. Be sure to stick with Shacknews for all your Rocket League needs.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rocket League Season 11 Stage Challenges & dates