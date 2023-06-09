Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Rocket League Season 11 Stage Challenges & dates

A full list of all the stage challenges in Rocket League Season 11.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
1

Another Rocket League season is underway, which means there’s a new batch of challenges to dive into. As with prior seasons, Season 11’s challenges will gradually roll out throughout the season. Completing challenges is key to progressing through the Rocket Pass and earnings rewards, so let’s dive into it.

Rocket League Season 11 Stage Challenges & dates

Here are each of the stages for the Season 11 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

The Rocket League Season 11 Stage 1 challenges.,

Free Challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches
  • Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

  • Play 10 Online Matches while driving Nissan Silvia, Breakout, Fennec, Venom, or Takumi
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 55 Assists in Online Matches
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on July 5 for the Stage 2 Challenges!

Stage 3 Challenges

Come back on July 26 for the Stage 3 Challenges!

Stage 4 Challenges

Come back on August 16 for the Stage 2 Challenges!

Those are all of the Stage Challenges and their release dates in Rocket League Season 11. Be sure to stick with Shacknews for all your Rocket League needs.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola