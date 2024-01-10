RLCS 2024 Season features $4.3 million prize pool and revised format Psyonix has outlined its plans for this year's RLCS season, including significant format changes.

With a new year comes a new season of RLCS, Rocket League’s esports league. As the best orgs prepare to compete for championship, developer Psyonix has provided a rundown of what competitors and spectators can expect from this season. In addition to prize pool confirmation, this includes a handful of changes to the RLCS format.

The RLCS update was posted on the Rocket League website today. This year, competitors will be vying for a slice of a $4.3 million prize pool, but the road to get there will be a bit different. RLCS 2024 will have three major in-person events: RLCS Major 1, RLCS Major 2, and the Rocket League World Championship. Psyonix is hoping to broaden the competition with changes to the qualification process.



Source: Psyonix

To qualify for each RLCS Major, there will be three online Open Qualifier tournaments in each region, for a total of six online Open Qualifiers in 2024. Each online Open Qualifier will now use a standardized format across the year. This change aims to provide clarity for both new and seasoned fans.

RLCS events will run up until the Rocket League World Championship in September (date TBD).