New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

RLCS 2024 Season features $4.3 million prize pool and revised format

Psyonix has outlined its plans for this year's RLCS season, including significant format changes.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Psyonix
1

With a new year comes a new season of RLCS, Rocket League’s esports league. As the best orgs prepare to compete for championship, developer Psyonix has provided a rundown of what competitors and spectators can expect from this season. In addition to prize pool confirmation, this includes a handful of changes to the RLCS format.

The RLCS update was posted on the Rocket League website today. This year, competitors will be vying for a slice of a $4.3 million prize pool, but the road to get there will be a bit different. RLCS 2024 will have three major in-person events: RLCS Major 1, RLCS Major 2, and the Rocket League World Championship. Psyonix is hoping to broaden the competition with changes to the qualification process.

The RLCS 2024 schedule

Source: Psyonix

To qualify for each RLCS Major, there will be three online Open Qualifier tournaments in each region, for a total of six online Open Qualifiers in 2024. Each online Open Qualifier will now use a standardized format across the year. This change aims to provide clarity for both new and seasoned fans.

RLCS events will run up until the Rocket League World Championship in September (date TBD). With that, stick with us here at Shacknews for the latest Rocket League news as the competitive affairs get underway.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola