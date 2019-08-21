Pokemon Masters adds new sync pair Caitlin and Reuniclus
This unique Pokemon and trainer duo gets added to the game on Halloween, October 31.
This unique Pokemon and trainer duo gets added to the game on Halloween, October 31.
Why put in the work to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee when Best Buy will just give him to you for free?
Trainer battles are about to hit the next level, as Pokemon GO prepares to launch the GO Battle League next year.
New Ghost-types are making their way into Pokemon GO for this year's Halloween event, as players can pick up Darkrai and Yamask for the first time.
The mobile game hasn't quite lived up to expectations, prompting an apology from its producer.
Check out some new Pokemon in their live habitat with this upcoming livestream.
Who's that glitchy Pokémon? It's not Jigglypuff, that's for sure.
Pick up two more Pokemon for your collection this October.
Catch the legendary Wish Pokemon and check out all the new rewards for completing Global Challenges!
Head out to a tour stop to take a look at Pokemon Sword and Shield and learn more about the games.