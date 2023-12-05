New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon toys and cards holiday lineup 2023

Check out the latest offerings in the Pokemon line of toys and collectibles, as well as new additions to The Pokemon Trading Card Game.
With the holidays around the corner, it's time to start thinking about shopping for loved ones. Gaming enthusiasts and even non-players alike are familiar with Pokemon. Shacknews takes a look at Pokemon gifts for the trainer in your life.

The latest batch of potential Poke gifts includes new plushes, books, jigsaw puzzles, collectibles, and more. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't take a look at the latest additions to The Pokemon Trading Card Game. New collections are coming through special booster packs, some of which are from the new Scarlet & Violet collection. The Scarlet & Violet 151 line features some Elite Trainer Boxes and some high-end collections like Alakazam EX. There's even a new line called My First Battle, which teaches young kids how to get into The Pokemon Trading Card Game for the first time.

Many of the items shown here can be found on the Pokemon Center website. For more videos like this, check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

