How to get Dipplin - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Here's how to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is being split into two parts. The first half, The Teal Mask, introduced a handful of new Pokemon to the game. This includes Dipplin, a new evolution for Applin, the Grass-Dragon that was introduced in Sword and Shield. If you’re trying to get your hands on the new evolution, we’ll show you how to get Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Dipplin

You can buy a Syrupy Apple from Mossfell Confluence on Kitakami.

To evolve Applin into Dipplin, you need to use a Syrupy Apple on Applin. Syrupy Apples can be purchased at Mossfell Confluence on Kitakami for 500 Pokemon Dollars. Once you use the item on Applin, it will evolve into Dipplin and learn Double Hit. Applin’s two other evolutions — Flapple and Appletun — are also acquired through apple items, so double check that you’re using the right item.

If you don’t have an Applin, you can catch one at Apple Hills, which is located west of Mossui Town on Kitakami. There’s a wild Tera Applin with a Bug Tera type, as well as several others that appear nearby. Applin was added to the Pokedex alongside the release of The Teal Mask. While you don’t need the DLC to obtain Applin, the Syrupy Apple can only be acquired on Kitakami Island. If you don’t own the DLC, you’ll have to get a friend who does to trade it to you.

That’s how you can get Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new evolved form of Applin boasts some solid Defense and Special Attack stats, and is one of several new Pokemon added in the DLC. If you’re looking to get started with The Teal Mask, we can lend you a hand there, too. Be sure to bookmark our Pokemon topic page for the latest updates and guides for the iconic franchise.