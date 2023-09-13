New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to access The Teal Mask DLC - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here's how you can get started on The Teal Mask story content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
1

Game Freak has released The Teal Mask, the first of two DLC drops for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It adds a new area to explore, new trainers to battle, and new Pokemon to catch. There’s a decent batch of new content to dig into, but you’ll need to to figure out how to access the content first. We’ll show exactly what to do to kick off The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to access The Teal Mask DLC

Key art for The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Once you’ve purchased The Teal Mask from the Nintendo Switch e-Shop, you’ll receive a call from Jacq the first time you load back into Scarlet or Violet. He’ll tell you that it’s time for the academy’s annual trip, and that you’ve been selected to attend. He’ll then tell you to meet him at the academy to prepare for the trip. Just open your map and fly to Uva/Naranja Academy.

At the academy, you’ll meet Briar, one of the several new characters introduced in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. After a conversation she’ll tell you to let her know once you’re ready to head to the land of Kitakami. She’ll then take you and a handful of other students to the new area, and you’ll be free to travel between Paldea and Kitakami.

You aren’t required to beat the main story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in order to access The Teal Mask story content. However, it should be noted that the Pokemon you’ll face in Kitakami will be in the 50-60 level range, so make sure your team is at least up to snuff before heading over.

That’s how you can access The Teal Mask content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Stick with Shacknews for more Pokemon guides and updates, including everything new in Scarlet and Violet.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

