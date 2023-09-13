How to access The Teal Mask DLC - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Here's how you can get started on The Teal Mask story content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Game Freak has released The Teal Mask, the first of two DLC drops for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It adds a new area to explore, new trainers to battle, and new Pokemon to catch. There’s a decent batch of new content to dig into, but you’ll need to to figure out how to access the content first. We’ll show exactly what to do to kick off The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Once you’ve purchased The Teal Mask from the Nintendo Switch e-Shop, you’ll receive a call from Jacq the first time you load back into Scarlet or Violet. He’ll tell you that it’s time for the academy’s annual trip, and that you’ve been selected to attend. He’ll then tell you to meet him at the academy to prepare for the trip. Just open your map and fly to Uva/Naranja Academy.

At the academy, you’ll meet Briar, one of the several new characters introduced in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. After a conversation she’ll tell you to let her know once you’re ready to head to the land of Kitakami. She’ll then take you and a handful of other students to the new area, and you’ll be free to travel between Paldea and Kitakami.

You aren’t required to beat the main story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in order to access The Teal Mask story content. However, it should be noted that the Pokemon you’ll face in Kitakami will be in the 50-60 level range, so make sure your team is at least up to snuff before heading over.

That's how you can access The Teal Mask content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.