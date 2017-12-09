Starbreeze Studios wants to start developing Payday 3 in 2020
With the relative success of Payday 2 and its DLC, Starbreeze is seeking a publishing partner to start work on Payday 3 this year.
The developers of PAYDAY just tweeted out the news.
Payday 2 takes inspiration from a number of heist films. One of them is Point Break and it's the subject of the game's latest batch of DLC.
On the sixth day of Crimefest, Overkill gave to Payday 2 players a new heist in the form of a revamped classic heist. Also, those microtransaction drills are now being thrown into the game as regular drops, in an effort to quell the ongoing outrage from the Payday 2 player base.
The 'Road' has been completed. Payday 2's annual Crimefest has begun and now everyone can get in on it.
Payday 2 kicks off its Crimefest event this week. To help prepare for it, Shacknews spoke to Starbreeze Global Brand Director, Almir Listo, about what players can expect, as well as the recent collaboration with the devs behind Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and a future collaboration that no one will see coming.
It's almost time to celebrate Payday 2's annual Crimefest event and that means it's time to hit the 'Road to Crimefest' with a new event that takes the heisters into some unfamiliar territory.
Payday 2 is about to get some Chivalry and vice-versa with each game getting new content from the other.
505 Games and Overkill have revealed Payday 2: Crimewave Edition will be earning its biggest score ever when it releases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 16.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will finally get in on the mayhem of Payday 2 later this year.