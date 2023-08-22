New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Payday 3 teams up with Ice-T for a special heist in the game

Ice-T made a special appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 to share that he collaborated with Starbreeze Studioson a special mission.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Gamescom
1

Payday 3 has been a much-anticipated co-op shooter, and it looks like even celebrities are getting involved in the fun. During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, musician and actor Ice-T made an appearance to reveal that not only was he a fan of the Payday series, but he got together with Starbreeze Studios to create a special heist presenting by the celebrity himself. We’ll be able to check out the special Ice-T mission when Payday 3 launches.

Ice-T appeared to share his content in Payday 3 during the events of the Opening Night Live 2023 presentation on August 22, 2023. You can see the trailer in action below.

This story is still developing…

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola