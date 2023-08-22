Payday 3 teams up with Ice-T for a special heist in the game Ice-T made a special appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 to share that he collaborated with Starbreeze Studioson a special mission.

Payday 3 has been a much-anticipated co-op shooter, and it looks like even celebrities are getting involved in the fun. During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, musician and actor Ice-T made an appearance to reveal that not only was he a fan of the Payday series, but he got together with Starbreeze Studios to create a special heist presenting by the celebrity himself. We’ll be able to check out the special Ice-T mission when Payday 3 launches.

Ice-T appeared to share his content in Payday 3 during the events of the Opening Night Live 2023 presentation on August 22, 2023. You can see the trailer in action below.

This story is still developing…