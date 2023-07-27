Payday 3 gets a closed beta on PC & Xbox next week
Xbox Series X/S and Steam players can sigh up now for a chance to take part in the technical closed beta when it goes live at the start of August.
It looks like Payday fans on Xbox Series X/S and Steam will get a chance to give the newest game a try at the beginning of August. Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have announced a technical closed beta for Payday 3 and it will be coming early next week. While the beta will only be available to Xbox Series X/S and PC at this time, players can sign up now for a chance at getting in on the action.
Starbreeze and Deep Silver announced the Payday 3 closed beta in a FAQ page posted on its website on July 27, 2023, along with directions to a where you can sign up. According to the announcement, the Payday 3 technical closed beta will run from August 2 to August 7, 2023, and be available only to Steam and Xbox Series X/S players that sign up to take part and are selected for inclusion in the beta. This beta will include one particular heist and four different heisters to choose from.
Payday 3 has been a much anticipated game this year, following up on the hype and support of Payday 2. Announced earlier this year and supposedly coming sometime in 2023, Payday 3 is set to bigger, better, and more wild than its predecessor. This upcoming beta test should be a good chance for fans to see exactly what Starbreeze Studios is assembling. Just be aware that as a closed beta, progress will not transfer from this beta to a full version of the game. You’ll also have to have an internet connection to play any of Payday 3’s content as recently Starbreeze confirmed that the game will be live-service due to its crossplay and cross-progression features.
With Payday 3’s closed beta coming next week, we’ll look forward to enjoying what Starbreeze and Deep Silver have in store for us. Stay tuned for more Payday 3 coverage right here at Shacknews as it drops.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Payday 3 gets a closed beta on PC & Xbox next week