Payday 3 will be an 'always-online' game, even in solo play, devs confirm Starbreeze global brand director Almir Listo confirmed in a recent stream that Payday 3 will require an internet connection whether you play solo or multiplayer.

With Payday 3 coming fast in development from Starbreeze Studios, a lot of fans have been wondering about new elements of the game, especially considering whether it can be played offline. Though the meat of Payday has always been in multiplayer, there’s no lack of players that either want to give it a go solo or mod the game in a way that probably wouldn’t work in a live-service setting. Unfortunately, those topics might be in trouble. Starbreeze has confirmed that Payday 3 will be an always-online game requiring a internet connection, even if you’re playing solo.

Starbreeze Studios global brand director Almir Listo confirmed the always-online element of Payday 3 during a recent livestream. When asked if Payday 3 would be able to be played offline in any capacity, particularly for solo games, Listo shared some bad news.

“You will be able to play by yourself,” answered Listo, "but I do believe you will have to have a connection in order to play.”

This also coincides with Payday 3’s Steam page, which brought up the concern about always-online in the first place. Among Payday 3’s listed system requirements is a broadband internet connection. While many wondered about it, it seems Listo made it clear that the always-online element is for a reason. Payday 3 will be one of the first game to feature both cross-progression and crossplay, and being able to take progress over to other platforms and play with them reportedly requires the always-online system.

Payday fans aren’t thrilled with Listo’s answer, but Payday 3 still aims to bring a robust new chapter to the multiplayer heist franchise. It’s a shame we won’t be able to play without a connection, but we’ll see just how much it affects solo play and modding when the game launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in September 2023.