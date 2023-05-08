Payday 3 gameplay reveal coming this summer Prime Matter has teased a Payday 3 gameplay trailer for this summer.

Payday 3 was a pleasant surprise announcement back in 2021. The long-awaited follow-up to the 2013 heist shooter was given a tentative 2023 release window, but there hasn’t been much news since its reveal. That will finally change this summer, as publisher Prime Matter has confirmed that a Payday 3 gameplay trailer is on the way.

Payday 3’s upcoming gameplay trailer was teased in a brief video posted to the Payday YouTube channel. The trailer itself doesn’t contain much substance. We see the silhouette of a masculine figure with the voiceover dialogue “Guys, it’s a simple job.” We cut to text confirming that a gameplay trailer for Payday 3 will be arriving at some point this summer.

We first heard of Payday 3 at a Koch Primetime gaming showcase in 2021. No such event has been announced for this year, but there is certainly still time for Koch Media and Prime Matter to get an event on the schedule. If not, it will likely be featured at Summer Game Fest or another showcase happening in June. Payday 3 is still set for a 2023 release according to its Steam page.

We don’t know much of anything about Payday 3 other than the fact that it will feature the franchise’s staple co-op shooting elements. It’s also likely that we’ll be once again robbing banks and pulling cunning heists, but those details remain to be seen. The brief dialogue featured in the announcement could also be a tease of the story and characters featured in the game. It won’t be too long until we get Payday 3 news, so stick with Shacknews for those details.