Payday 3 studio assembles 'strike team of veteran developers' to rescue the game Starbreeze Studios knows Payday 3 hasn't delivered the way it wanted, and it has assembled a crew of longtime franchise devs dedicated to fixing it.

Payday 3 launched in September 2023, but the game has failed to gain traction thanks to a wealth of missteps by the devs. It’s gotten to the point where much of the player base went back to the currently working Payday 2. Starbreeze Studios isn’t giving up, though. The team realizes Payday 3 is in critical condition and needs desperately to correct course. That’s why Starbreeze has reportedly assembled a new team of veteran devs that are set to work specifically on rescuing the game.

Starbreeze Studios went into details about its plans to fix Payday 3 in a recent blog post on the game’s website. In said post, Starbreeze shared that it recognizes how frustrating Payday 3 has been for players, and that it has been collecting feedback and making plans to make things right:

In order to turn your feedback into action, we’ve put together a strike team of veteran developers from the design, community, communication and production teams with the focus on bringing Payday 3 up to where it will meet your expectations.

Source: Starbreeze Studios

The assembling of a special team for this task seems like it could be a Hail Mary for Starbreeze Studios, but it’s also arguably warranted. Payday 3 has under 500 players right now on Steam, according to SteamDB. Meanwhile, Payday 2 is enjoying a player count of over 21,000 as of this writing. It doesn’t help that even the major patches that have been promised to fix Payday 3 have seen major delays, including a backend bug that threatened to ruin player progression.

Even so, when we reviewed Payday 3 back in 2023, we pointed out that it still has the potential to turn things around if Starbreeze finds its footing. This move seems like the definitive effort to do just that, and it will be interesting to see if it pays off. Stay tuned for further Payday 3 updates and coverage here at Shacknews.