Payday 3 updates have been stalled by a 'backend' issue that could affect progression In a recent developer update video, Starbreeze claimed it must fix a critical issue before it can push new updates through.

Starbreeze Studios has had no lack of trouble trying to bring Payday 3 to the level that players expect out of the game since launch, and it looks like it’s not getting easier thanks to a critical backend issue that could affect player saves and progression. In a recent developer update, Starbreeze addressed the lack of updates, claiming that this critical issue has stalled updates. The team is looking to fix the issue without doing harm to player progression, but is still working on a fix at the moment.

Starbreeze Studios shared details of the issue affecting Payday 3 and planned updates in a recent developer video posted on the Payday YouTube.

There, Payday 3 producer Andreas Häll-Penninger addressed the matter in full:

To make a long, complicated and technical story short, we found a critical error in our backend update pipeline. As a result of this, there was a significant risk that any update we made could affect the player saves and progression. We have no reason to want to delay updates for this long. It was frustrating for both us, and you, the players, that the launch went the way it did. We've taken the necessary steps to ensure that our updates will not cause more problems than they fix.

Payday 3’s first major update has faced two delays at this point, and it seems more than likely we’re looking at another setback until the issue mentioned is fixed. This has come on top of compounded frustration in the community due to Payday 3 being always online and the multitude of bugs affecting the game.

Starbreeze Studios has continually promised that Payday 3 is on its way to much-requested fixes, but time is ticking. It will remain to be seen if their fixes will pay off and bring Payday fans back, but stay tuned as we await further updates on the game.