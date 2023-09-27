Payday 3 devs address matchmaking issues & reconsider always-online requirement Starbreeze Studios apologized for the issues players have had getting into Payday 3 matches post-launch and promise to win the trust of its fans back over time.

Payday 3 has launched, ushering a new era of co-op heists in the popular franchise, but it hasn’t quite gotten off to the start Starbreeze Studios or the playerbase wanted thanks to matchmaking isssues. This, compounded with the fact that the game has an always-online requirement, has soured opinions coming out of the gate. It has Starbreeze apologizing for the matchmaking issues the game has had and looking into reducing requirements of online services to play.

Starbreeze Studios officially addressed the matchmaking issues and always-online requirement of Payday 3 in recent statement on the Starbreeze corporate website. There, the studio apologized for the issues players have faced since Payday 3 launched. Starbreeze explains that one of the main issues is in the partner it uses to host online matchmaking:

A new version of the matchmaking server software was gradually deployed across all regions leading to improved performance. However, a software update made by the partner during late Sunday again introduced instability to the matchmaking infrastructure. The partner continues to work to improve and stabilize PAYDAY 3s online systems.

Starbreeze Studios has promised that in the long run, it is investigating reducing the always-online requirement of Payday 3.

Source: Starbreeze Studios

Starbreeze went on to say that it intends to address Payday 3’s issues in both short and long-term capacities, including reducing or even removing the online requirement:

Starbreeze is currently evaluating all options, both short- and long-term. In the short-term, this means Starbreeze’ focus is to ensure the player experience. In the long-term, this means evaluating a new partner for matchmaking services and making PAYDAY 3 less dependent on online services.

Reworking Payday 3 so it could be played offline would likely go far in winning over its players. The reveal of an always-online requirement was a point of contention for players in the first place ahead of the game's launch. The matchmaking issues haven’t helped since, making the game difficult to get into and play reliably at the moment.

It sounds like Starbreeze has a gameplan for improving Payday 3, though it will likely take some time for certain elements to come to fruition. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates as they become available.