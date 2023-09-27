Payday 3 devs address matchmaking issues & reconsider always-online requirement
Starbreeze Studios apologized for the issues players have had getting into Payday 3 matches post-launch and promise to win the trust of its fans back over time.
Payday 3 has launched, ushering a new era of co-op heists in the popular franchise, but it hasn’t quite gotten off to the start Starbreeze Studios or the playerbase wanted thanks to matchmaking isssues. This, compounded with the fact that the game has an always-online requirement, has soured opinions coming out of the gate. It has Starbreeze apologizing for the matchmaking issues the game has had and looking into reducing requirements of online services to play.
Starbreeze Studios officially addressed the matchmaking issues and always-online requirement of Payday 3 in recent statement on the Starbreeze corporate website. There, the studio apologized for the issues players have faced since Payday 3 launched. Starbreeze explains that one of the main issues is in the partner it uses to host online matchmaking:
Starbreeze went on to say that it intends to address Payday 3’s issues in both short and long-term capacities, including reducing or even removing the online requirement:
Reworking Payday 3 so it could be played offline would likely go far in winning over its players. The reveal of an always-online requirement was a point of contention for players in the first place ahead of the game's launch. The matchmaking issues haven’t helped since, making the game difficult to get into and play reliably at the moment.
It sounds like Starbreeze has a gameplan for improving Payday 3, though it will likely take some time for certain elements to come to fruition. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates as they become available.
