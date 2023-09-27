New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Payday 3 devs address matchmaking issues & reconsider always-online requirement

Starbreeze Studios apologized for the issues players have had getting into Payday 3 matches post-launch and promise to win the trust of its fans back over time.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Starbreeze Studios
1

Payday 3 has launched, ushering a new era of co-op heists in the popular franchise, but it hasn’t quite gotten off to the start Starbreeze Studios or the playerbase wanted thanks to matchmaking isssues. This, compounded with the fact that the game has an always-online requirement, has soured opinions coming out of the gate. It has Starbreeze apologizing for the matchmaking issues the game has had and looking into reducing requirements of online services to play.

Starbreeze Studios officially addressed the matchmaking issues and always-online requirement of Payday 3 in recent statement on the Starbreeze corporate website. There, the studio apologized for the issues players have faced since Payday 3 launched. Starbreeze explains that one of the main issues is in the partner it uses to host online matchmaking:

Starbreeze Studios statement addressing Payday 3 always-online and matchmaking issues.
Starbreeze Studios has promised that in the long run, it is investigating reducing the always-online requirement of Payday 3.
Source: Starbreeze Studios

Starbreeze went on to say that it intends to address Payday 3’s issues in both short and long-term capacities, including reducing or even removing the online requirement:

Reworking Payday 3 so it could be played offline would likely go far in winning over its players. The reveal of an always-online requirement was a point of contention for players in the first place ahead of the game's launch. The matchmaking issues haven’t helped since, making the game difficult to get into and play reliably at the moment.

It sounds like Starbreeze has a gameplan for improving Payday 3, though it will likely take some time for certain elements to come to fruition. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola