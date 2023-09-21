Payday 3 matchmaking and server status Is Payday 3 down? Learn how to check what's going on with the server status and whether there's schedule maintenance downtime.

Payday 3 is the eagerly anticipated sequel to one of the most popular heisting games out there but at the moment players are struggling with matchmaking issues. Whether it’s a server-side problem, scheduled maintenance, some type of downtime, or a problem on your end, here is some information to help you assess the problem and hopefully get it fixed.

Payday 3 matchmaking error and server status

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re doing so because Payday 3 matchmaking is having problems or there’s some other server issue. The good news is that the team at Starbreeze is likely aware and is on the case. One of the best ways to stay up to date is by connecting with the Payday 3 X account (formerly Twitter) or the Payday Support site.

Heisters, we’re currently experiencing slow matchmaking. We’re investigating and working on a solution. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 21, 2023

The Payday 3 X/Twitter account is where you will find up to date information regarding the health of the servers including any scheduled maintenance. For example, during the launch period, Starbreeze continually updated players via the social media platform every hour to inform them of how the matchmaking fixes were coming along.

Alternatively, there is the official Payday 3 Support site. This will list all the problems that are currently affecting the game. There is also an FAQ section where you can search for specific problems outside of issues relating to downtime.

Unfortunately, when it comes to matchmaking and server status issues in Payday 3, there’s not much you can do other than wait for Starbreeze to fix the problem. Be sure to keep an eye on the company’s social media platforms for continued updates. We here at Shacknews will be spending more time in-game when we can, and you’ll find our coverage of our time on our Payday 3 page.