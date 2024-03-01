Payday 3 Update 1.1.1 patch notes deploy the first fixes of 'Operation Medic Bag' Rotating security modifiers, DLSS and DirectX 12 support, and an Unready button join a list of around 300 fixes in Payday 3's latest major patch.

Starbreeze Studios has been hard at work trying to fix up Payday 3 after a rough launch, and this week brings one of the first major updates of that effort. Starbreeze has been working on a rescue plan for Payday 3 called “Operation Medic Bag” which aims to transform the game into what players want it to be, and Update 1.1.1 marks the first priorities fixed. That includes an Unready button, DLSS and DirectX 12 support, and other features, but also 300 bug fixes and improvements. Let’s dig in.

Payday 3 Update 1.1.1 patch notes

Payday 3's "Operation Medic Bag" has a number of points it intends to address, including Vote Kick and Play Again functions.

Starbreeze Studios rolled out Update 1.1.1 and its accompanying patch notes this week, also sharing a glimpse at what they are calling Operation Medic Bag. This is a detailed list of priorities to fix Payday 3 up over the course of 2024. That includes eventually creating solo and offline modes. However, for this update, the team focused on a few other things. The game now supports Nvidia DLSS support, including Image scaling upscaler (NIS), Nvidia DLAA (v3.5), and Nvidia DLSS super resolution (v3.5), as well asl DirectX 12. Rotating security modifiers have also been implemented on Very Hard and Overkill difficulties to freshen up the challenges and keep players on their toes. Check out the full list of patch notes below:

Update Highlights & New Features Nvidia Image scaling upscaler (NIS), Nvidia DLAA(v3.5), Nvidia DLSS super resolution(v3.5). Some new tech features that let us take advantage of Nvidia's advanced features.

DirectX 12 Added DirectX12 as the standard graphics API, inhouse testing shows a significant performance improvement when using DX12. DX11 remains and can be manually chosen with the launch option " -dx11 ".

Hardcore “Cook Off” Challenge Reward There’s a new challenge called “Kiss the Chef.”



Securing 19 bags of perfectly cooked meth on Cook Off on OVERKILL difficulty will reward a unique weapon charm .

Various UI improvements We’ve made several fixes to the UI, such as adding sliders, as well as added the much requested lobby unready function.

Controller Dead Zone settings Additional controller settings allow for a much finer customization of your controller gameplay.

Rotating Security Modifiers Starting with this patch, we'll be rotating security modifiers on all heists for Very Hard and Overkill difficulty, to freshen up the experience. We'll be updating the modifier distribution every two weeks. In the future, expect more stealth modifiers and loud modifiers in the rotation.

Game State Consistency The game will now remember if you've chosen to show or hide the story videos in the heist selection even after restarting the game. Lobby type and difficulty will now automatically be set to the same as the previous game.



Known Issues Skill point assignment has been reset on loadouts but you retain your earned skill points, so remember to recreate your builds after updating the game.

but you retain your earned skill points, so remember to recreate your builds after updating the game. [PC] The introduction of DX12 support has helped us to identify an issue that is present in the previous version of the game that we were unable to reproduce on DX11. This means that there is a rare edge-case issue while using GeForce Experience/Shadowplay's 'Instant Replay' feature can cause a system lock if you ALT+Tab during game startup, or while switching between fullscreen and windowed modes in the game's video settings. We advise turning off 'Instant Replay' in the Nvidia settings to prevent this issue while we work on a fix for this.

General The game will now remember if you've chosen to show or hide the story videos in the heist selection even after restarting the game.

Lobby type and difficulty will now automatically be set to the same as the previous game.

Prevented a party slot from being reserved if the player aborted or failed to join the lobby.

Fixed an issue of where bumping into an escorting guard will reset the escort

Fixed an issue of where guards don't react if players bump into them while investigating.

Fixed an issue of where keypad highlights are hard to read due to lighting conditions

Fixed a possibly crash happening during an OVK weapon drop

Fixed an issue with security camera marking targets along with sensor tool outlines

Fixed an issue of where some skills selected in loadout were not active in the heist

Fixed an issue with the controller in menus where it becomes unresponsive after switching inputs

Fixed an issue of where the drill fixing animation keeps playing after canceling the interaction when two players start the interaction at the same time

Tweaked so that keypads highlights are now easier to see

Fixed a potential crash on crew AI

Fixed an issue of where lobby chat input didn't work when entering pre planning lobby

Fixed an issue of where players can throw civilians through cuttable fences when it's not been cut yet.

Fixed an issue with no outline is shown when a radio pops up on a dead guard

Fixed a plausible crash from Crew AI

Fixed an issue of where attack drones didn't target crew AI

Fixed an issue of where picking up dead bodies ended up in T-pose and horizontal when released

Fixed an issue with first aid kits and repair kit outlines which couldn't be seen in the distance

Improved Cloaker sneaking to be more reliable

Fixed an issue with voting in heists, where if a player left during a voting session, they still counted in for the final result

Fixed a crash related to loadouts when setting weapon pattern color

Fixed an issue of where players were unable to move or shoot after being revived a third time

Fixed so ECM jammer icon doesn't get stuck on screen permanently if the player that put it down leaves

Fixed an issue of where players sometimes being ready in lobby didn't move them into the session

Fixed an issue of where players were able to get infinite throwables/placeables & tool ammo.

Tweaked so that drones may now be highlighted by sensor tools

Fixed an issue of where NPC civilians sometimes didn't react to broken windows

Added an outline to traded and rescued NPC hostages

Fixed an issue with Match summary screen after completing a tutorial level

Fixed so that sentry guns don't disappear when accidentally spawned closed to an area they shouldn't be able to

Tweaked the reload input to not "accidently" happen while the player is "interacting" in-game with controllers

Fixed an issue of where NPC AI tends to get stuck on vehicles

Added settings option to "Hold to slide"

Fixed an issue with tools being visibly floating when placed on glass or fence and cut through

Added player death animations

Fixed an issue with "Starter Kit" challenges being completed when not meeting the requirements

Fixed an issue of where players could change weapon while being cuffed

Fixed an issue with negotiation phase will only end when civilian is actually killed and not just despawned from being traded

Tweaked an issue of where Cloakers sometimes not completed their sabotage action

Fixed an issue of civilians not properly reacting to seen illegal actions

Fixed an issue of players sometimes not being able to escape if there are more than 1 player in the server

Fixed an issue of where Infamy points weren't calculated correctly

Prevents the game from locking if the restart button is pressed repeatedly from the heist-failed screen.

Fixed an issue for preventing parties being dissolved after heist completion.

Fixed an issue with Scrambler Aced Rush buff not being refreshed by the Transporter Skill

The sneakier heister may notice 2 new masks in the game files, these will be unlockable in a future community event. You may see them in our official streams before they are made publicly available

That covers the main points of the Payday 3 patch notes, but there were also a massive collection of balance changes, so be sure to check out the webpage for more details. You can also follow our Payday 3 topic for the latest news and updates.