Cosmonious High is Owlchemy Labs' next VR title
The makers of Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator are following up with a cosmic and comedic new VR title called Cosmonious High in 2022.
Customize your own personal avatar in Vacation Simulator.
Now you can bring your virtual dalliances into the real world!
Oooh, take your pants off! Get schwifty in here!
Sometimes you just wanna get away from it all, bury your toes in the sand, and chat with the creators of Job Simulator about their follow-up game.
CEOwl and janitor Alex Schwartz and studio director Cy Wise are starting something new while Devin Reimer transitions into the CEOwl role.
Owlchemy Labs is gearing up to launch Vacation Simulator, but fans of Job Simulator can expect several big changes to the formula.
Is it the greatest game since Roy or is it time to say goodbye, moon-men?
Shacknews met up to interview Vacation Simulator's CEOwl Alex Schwartz at this year's Game Developers Conference.
All work and no play makes Owlchemy Labs' Vacation Simulator the perfect virtual getaway.