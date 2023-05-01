Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Owlchemy Labs CEO on hand tracking & the future of VR

We spoke with Andrew Eiche of Owlchemy Labs to learn more about its work in VR.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Owlchemy Labs is the team behind the Job and Vacation Simulator games, as well as a slew of other VR titles. The company was at the forefront of VR gaming’s rise to prominence over the past decade, and continues to invest resources into furthering the medium. In a recent interview, we caught up with Owlechemy Labs’ CEO to chat about the state of VR and its future.

Greg Burke, Shacknews’ head of video spoke with Andrew Eiche, CEO of Owlchemy Labs in a new interview. During the discussion, Eiche talks about how VR has evolved since his team began making games for the medium, and where it’s headed. Specifically, he shows us the studio’s new hand-tracking technology, which will be used to make VR experiences more immersive.

The hand-tracking technology allows users to make unique VR inputs with each finger on every hand. We see a character using their fingers to type, hold a cup of coffee, and do other tasks. Owlchemy Labs has built this technology from the ground up.

Our interview with Owlchemy Labs was an interesting look into what’s happening at one of the most prominent VR studios. For more intriguing developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV Youtube channel.

