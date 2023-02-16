Andrew Eiche takes the reigns as Owlchemy Labs' next CEO Former CEO Devin Reimer is stepping away from the role to explore opportunities and philanthropic pursuits outside of the company.

A major change-up has occurred in the leadership at Job Simulator and Cosmonious High VR game developer Owlchemy Labs. The company’s CEO, Devin Reimer, is stepping away from his role of leadership at Owlchemy. In his stead, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Eiche is set to take his place for the foreseeable future. The transition will be complete in March 2023 when Eiche officially steps into the CEO role.

Owlchemy Labs announced the change in leadership in a blog post released on the studio’s website on February 16, 2023. According to the announcement, Reimer will leave Owlchemy Labs and Eiche will take his place in full capacity starting on March 3, 2023. It was stated in a press release accompanying the post that Reimer will move onto “new opportunities outside the company, including philanthropic efforts with the Reimer Family Climate Crisis Fund.”

Andrew Eiche joined Owlchemy Labs in 2018 and will be taking over CEO duties from Devin Reimer in March 2023.

Source: Owlchemy Labs

Reimer shared some parting words in a statement included in the blog post

“What a journey!” Reimer wrote. “Owlchemy started out making small mobile games, pivoted to VR, built ground breaking games, got acquired by Google, and grew to a 50+ person studio! I consider myself so fortunate to have worked with such talented people throughout Owlchemy history to make this dream a reality. I’ve been lucky to have Andrew as COOwl over the past 5 years, as a wonderful partner and great friend. I know he will do a great job continuing to push Owlchemy forward into the future.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Eiche is said to be continuing the company’s efforts in both VR and hand tracking games, apps, and technologies. Eiche has been with the company as COO through the launch of quality titles like Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High, and it has already been confirmed that Owlchemy has something altogether new in the works.

With Eiche taking Reimer’s place as CEO of Owlchemy, stay tuned for what comes next from the studio. We’ll have updates and details right here at Shacknews as they become available.