Owlchemy Labs' Andrew Eiche on bringing high school to space in Cosmonious High
The game lets you attend uniquely named classes like Chemosophy and Visualytics.
Gamers may be familiar with developer Owlchemy Labs from their work on memorable VR titles like Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. Now, Owlchemy Labs is back at it with a brand new VR game, Cosmonious High.
In Cosmonious High, players get to take on the “new kid” role in an alien high school located out in the far reaches of outer space. The areas you’re able to explore in the game are all colorful and unique, and Cosmonious High reportedly boasts the biggest space ever built by Owlchemy Labs.
Eager to learn more about this exciting VR experience, Shacknews’ own TJ Denzer recently conducted an interview with Owlchemy Labs’ Chief Operating Owl (COOwl) and resident Cable Slinger, Andrew Eiche. In the interview, we get to learn more about some of the activities players can partake in, including classes like Chemosophy.
Using Chemosophy as an example, Eiche notes that players can mix chemicals together and add heat to create elements like Bouncium which can turn things bouncy in the game. And if you’re an ambitious student, there are also opportunities to do a little extra credit work in classes like Visualytics as well.
Intrigued by the core premise of the game, TJ asks Eiche why Owlchemy Labs went with a high school setting.
Later on in the interview, the question of the core development philosophy of Owlchemy Labs is also brought up. With this, Eiche emphasizes the goal of making VR games that everyone can enjoy.
