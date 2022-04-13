Owlchemy Labs' Andrew Eiche on bringing high school to space in Cosmonious High The game lets you attend uniquely named classes like Chemosophy and Visualytics.

Gamers may be familiar with developer Owlchemy Labs from their work on memorable VR titles like Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. Now, Owlchemy Labs is back at it with a brand new VR game, Cosmonious High.

In Cosmonious High, players get to take on the “new kid” role in an alien high school located out in the far reaches of outer space. The areas you’re able to explore in the game are all colorful and unique, and Cosmonious High reportedly boasts the biggest space ever built by Owlchemy Labs.

Eager to learn more about this exciting VR experience, Shacknews’ own TJ Denzer recently conducted an interview with Owlchemy Labs’ Chief Operating Owl (COOwl) and resident Cable Slinger, Andrew Eiche. In the interview, we get to learn more about some of the activities players can partake in, including classes like Chemosophy.

“We have these like rough proxies to what it’s like to be in the Earth schools, so we have classes like Chemosophy, Visualytics, Auditoriology,” Eiche remarks.

Using Chemosophy as an example, Eiche notes that players can mix chemicals together and add heat to create elements like Bouncium which can turn things bouncy in the game. And if you’re an ambitious student, there are also opportunities to do a little extra credit work in classes like Visualytics as well.

Cosmonious High lets you attend an alien high school in outer space and attend classes with fun names like Chemosophy.

Intrigued by the core premise of the game, TJ asks Eiche why Owlchemy Labs went with a high school setting.

“When we originally made Job Simulator we made about eight jobs and many of them were not great and what we found out was that doing things that people really understood like the office and convenience store were really great,” Eiche explains.



“We had a fifth job in the original game and we never had time to finish it, and that was school teacher. We loved the concept of school and school teacher so when it came time to think of our next game we looked back at that old one and thought maybe it is time to go check out school.”

Later on in the interview, the question of the core development philosophy of Owlchemy Labs is also brought up. With this, Eiche emphasizes the goal of making VR games that everyone can enjoy.

“Our core philosophy is VR for everyone,” Eiche begins.



“So when you really break that down, what we’re looking at is how do we make these experiences that are open and engaging and have a little something for different people, and anyone can engage with the content and have a good time. Humor is a big part of this and why it’s letting people just be themselves.



Furthermore, looking at the way we do interaction and the way that we are doing things like focusing on picking up objects and throwing and talking to other characters instead of necessarily being action-oriented has been a really broad way of welcoming everyone into VR.”

Whether you're a fan of Owlchemy Labs, or the game Cosmonious High simply piqued your curiosity and you want to learn more about it, we recommend watching the full interview with Andrew Eiche over on GamerHubTV.