Owlchemy Labs' Job Simulator & Vacation Simulator are heading to Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro has only just launched but the team at Owlchemy Labs has already got big plans for the HMD. The team has announced that its popular Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator games will be making their way to Apple’s HMD soon.

Owlchemy Labs announced on February 15, 2024 that Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator will be coming to Apple Vision Pro “soon”. While no specific date was given, players will be pleased to hear that these releases will include the free content updates the games have received since their original launch days.

“We’re excited to see Apple enter the XR market and introduce the platform to more consumers,” Andrew Eiche, CEOwl at Owlchemy Labs, said. “We are committed to bringing Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator to every headset. Our games are built to be enjoyed by players from all walks of life, regardless of their familiarity with VR. Bringing Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator to Vision Pro is an opportunity to show how VR gaming can be accessible, making an ideal experience for folks picking up a headset for the first time.”

Job Simulator will be available for $19.99 USD while Vacation Simulator will set you back $29.99 USD. For those who might have missed these titles when they first launched back in 2016 and 2019, respectively, Job Simulator is set in a future where robots do all human jobs. Anyone that wants to see what jobs were like for humans back in the day can sign up for a simulation of office life! Similarly, Vacation Simulator sees players helping robots unwind in the ultimate holiday location.

