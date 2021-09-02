Cosmonious High is Owlchemy Labs' next VR title The makers of Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator are following up with a cosmic and comedic new VR title called Cosmonious High in 2022.

Owlchemy Labs has become pretty well known at this point for its work on interesting and quirky VR titles like Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator. Now, the studio is prepped and ready to show off its latest upcoming title. Cosmonious High continues the studios pedigree for fun and lighthearted VR gaming design and it will be arriving on Oculus and Steam VR systems in 2022.

Owlchemy Labs announced Cosmonious High with a press release and YouTube trailer on September 2, 2021. In this upcoming VR adventure, you’re a new student at the cosmic, but somewhat danger prone Cosmonious High. You were already to start the classes that would turn you into a “problem solver of tomorrow” when a space bus crashed into the school and set all sorts of incidents in motion. Fortunately, you’re capable of developing curious powers under pressure. You’ll need to use them to put out fires, fix broken parts of the school, help out with meteors that keep crashing into it, and still find time to attend class. You can see the colorful shenanigans in the trailer below.

Cosmonious High is currently in the works at Owlchemy Labs for various VR systems. It is set to launch on Steam VR and the Oculus Store sometime in 2022. Owlchemy has definitely given us reasons to be excited for their games in the past. Previous titles like Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator allowed Owlchemy to carve out a fun and lighthearted style all their own. They even produced the licensed Rick and Mortal: Virtual Rick-ality game with Adult Swim Games.

Back on their own sauce with a new title in Cosmonious High, Owlchemy looks set to impress in the studio’s trademark way. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this game for further updates such as a more concrete release date as details become available.