Cosmonious High interview: From Job Simulator to space cartoon We spoke to Owlchemy Labs Art Director Carrie Witt about the studio's evolution of style and design from Job Simulator to Cosmonious High.

Cosmonious High is easily the most colorful and expanded VR game we’ve seen Owlchemy Labs work on so far, and we’ve seen them do a lot of good work in the VR space between Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. Cosmonious High pops with color and charm from the first seconds of the reveal and it’s exciting to see how Owlchemy has expanded its talents for VR design within our first few glimpses of the game. With that in mind, we caught up to Owlchemy Labs Art Director and cat whisperer Carrie Witt to talk about the exciting road to this new project.

One of the biggest things Owlchemy Labs wanted to pursue with Cosmonious High was adding variety and vibrance to its VR playing spaces. Games like Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator are quirky to be sure, but they keep the player in confined spaces. Cosmonious High features a whole alien school worth of fun to explore, whether it’s putting out fires caused by meteors hitting the gym or using cosmic powers to engage in all sorts of wild problem solving.

A part of the expansion of Cosmonious High, as shared by Witt, is the expansion of resources and the advancement of VR development the team has at its disposal in working on Cosmonious High. It’s been quite a while since the studio’s first popular VR venture in Job Simulator and Witt delights in how technology and opportunities have expanded since then. It has allowed the team to flesh out characters in the world, tell bigger stories, and create more unique environments and the interactivity that goes with them.

Cosmonious High is still waiting on a release date sometime in 2022 on Oculus and Steam VR systems since its announcement, but stay tuned for the latest updates on the game right here at Shacknews, and on the Cosmonious High Twitter.