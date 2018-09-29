Minecraft Dungeons gets new gameplay, release date announced
Check out even more of Minecraft Dungeon's Diablo-esque gameplay with a brand-new demo shown off at X019.
MINECON Live 2019 viewers were treated to the opening cinematic for Minecraft Dungeons, as they got to witness the origins of the Arch Illager.
Microsoft and Mojang and preparing to unleash a blocky dungeon crawler that aims to take the franchise in a fresh direction.
Minecraft's world is universally recognized, but what happens when that world takes a step into a different genre? Shacknews goes to E3 2019 to find out.
Mojang and Microsoft are preparing to launch a new Minecraft spinoff next spring.
Saturday's MineCon Earth livestream revealed that Mojang is branching Minecraft out into another new genre.