Minecraft Dungeons announces Seasonal Adventures during Minecraft Live Minecraft Dungeons may be done with DLC, but the game is far from finished.

Saturday's Minecraft Live presentation continued with more exciting announcements for Mojang's blockbuster (no pun intended) franchise. That includes what's next for Minecraft Dungeons, which will include Seasonal Adventures.

Minecraft Dungeons recently concluded its DLC content, wrapping up the Arch-Illager saga with the release of the Echoing Void update. However, the game looks to be far from finished. Dungeons recently launched its latest Halloween event, Spookier Fall, and there looks to be more new content coming beyond that. Minecraft Live will also be adding new flairs, pets, and more.

Minecraft's first Seasonal Adventure will kick off this holiday season.

