Mojang celebrates 25 million Minecraft Dungeon players as new content updates end As of Update 1.17, Mojang has confirmed there will be no new content updates for Minecraft Dungeons and it's moving onto a new projects.

It’s a bit of a good news/bad news day for Minecraft Dungeons going into this weekend. Today, Mojang celebrated that the game had achieved a milestone of over 25 million players checking out the game and going on its loot grind adventures. However, that came alongside the confirmation that as of the recent update 1.17 update, the team is done creating new content for Minecraft Dungeons and will be moving on to new projects.

Mojang shared both the player milestone and confirmation of ending content support in a blog post on the game’s website this week. The team left a heartfelt thank you to fans for joining in on the fun:

It was the love of our players that made [Minecraft Dungeons] grow and thrive, allowing us to continue the adventure and venture further into the Nether, the End, and eventually the mysterious Tower. It exceeded our wildest dreams, and it makes us both proud and grateful for having had the pleasure of building a game together with a community like this one.

Minecraft Dungeons was very fun in its drop-in-drop-out co-op gameplay, with plenty of quests to explore, enemies to slay, and loot to pillage across its various content expansions.

Source: Mojang

However, a little further down, Mojang confirms the ending of content for Minecraft Dungeons, claiming November 2022’s Update 1.17 was, indeed, the final content update for the game. The team has already started to look at new opportunities in the Minecraft universe:

Our team has now moved on to new projects that continue to explore experiences in the Minecraft universe. This means that there are no new features or content updates planned for the game. We do intend to continue bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe and give our team the freedom to keep exploring the types of games they're passionate about – just as they did with Dungeons!

It's a shame to see Minecraft Dungeons draw the curtain on anything new, especially given the 25 million player milestone. We enjoyed Minecraft Dungeons when we first reviewed it in 2020, noting that it had plenty of room to grow. Surely, 25 million players did watch it grow into something very neat. Whatever comes next, it sounds like we have all of the adventures we’re going to get in Minecraft Dungeons. Stay tuned as we watch for updates on Mojang’s next big thing.