Mojang celebrates 25 million Minecraft Dungeon players as new content updates end
As of Update 1.17, Mojang has confirmed there will be no new content updates for Minecraft Dungeons and it's moving onto a new projects.
It’s a bit of a good news/bad news day for Minecraft Dungeons going into this weekend. Today, Mojang celebrated that the game had achieved a milestone of over 25 million players checking out the game and going on its loot grind adventures. However, that came alongside the confirmation that as of the recent update 1.17 update, the team is done creating new content for Minecraft Dungeons and will be moving on to new projects.
Mojang shared both the player milestone and confirmation of ending content support in a blog post on the game’s website this week. The team left a heartfelt thank you to fans for joining in on the fun:
However, a little further down, Mojang confirms the ending of content for Minecraft Dungeons, claiming November 2022’s Update 1.17 was, indeed, the final content update for the game. The team has already started to look at new opportunities in the Minecraft universe:
It's a shame to see Minecraft Dungeons draw the curtain on anything new, especially given the 25 million player milestone. We enjoyed Minecraft Dungeons when we first reviewed it in 2020, noting that it had plenty of room to grow. Surely, 25 million players did watch it grow into something very neat. Whatever comes next, it sounds like we have all of the adventures we’re going to get in Minecraft Dungeons. Stay tuned as we watch for updates on Mojang’s next big thing.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Mojang celebrates 25 million Minecraft Dungeon players as new content updates end