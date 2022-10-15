Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Minecraft Dungeons' Fauna Faire seasonal adventure adds multiplayer Tower

The Tower mode in Minecraft Dungeons is opening up to couch and online multiplayer.
Ozzie Mejia
Mojang is continuing to add new ways to enjoy hack-and-slash adventure Minecraft Dungeons. The newest seasonal adventure was revealed during Saturday's Minecraft Live presentation. It will take players into Fauna Faire, which will add new content that includes an expanding Tower mode and new pets.

Minecraft Dungeons' Tower mode was first revealed at last year's Minecraft Live and was designed for solo players. However, this year's presentation revealed that friends will now be able to jump in and see how far they can advance against some of the world's fiercest mobs. Some of the baddies will require teamwork to succeed, so make sure you have your closest friends on hand.

The Tower mode will also include new pets, players skins, and a new explorable biome. Prepare to step into the new Treetop Tangle stage, which is set in the middle of Jungle Island. Players will have to ward off some wild mobs, while also exploring many of the new level's various treetops. To help prepare for this journey, heroes can visit a new merchant named The Enchantsmith, which will help them re-roll properties from their existing gear.

It won't be long before Minecraft Dungeons embarks on its new Fauna Faire adventure. The new seasonal adventure will be available on Wednesday, October 19 with a free and premium Adventure Pass track. You can learn more about it over on the Minecraft website. Be sure to follow the Minecraft Live 2022 page for the latest news from the show.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

