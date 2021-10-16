Watch the full Minecraft Live 2021 presentation here What's next for Minecraft and everything else Minecraft adjacent? Let's tune into Minecraft Live 2021 and find out.

It's the most eventful day of the year for Minecraft fans. The annual Minecon event celebrates all things Minecraft by revealing what's next for the gaming phenomenon, from the core game through its spin-offs and various tie-ins. Like last year, this year's event is going by the name Minecraft Live and will celebrate everything that's great about Mojang's franchise.

Minecraft Live is set to stream live on Saturday, October 16 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET with a pre-show set to air 30 minutes prior. The virtual presentation will be hosted by the team at Mojang, along with several content creators from the Minecraft community. You can watch the full livestream in the embed above, through the Minecraft YouTube channel, the Minecraft Twitch channel, the Minecraft Facebook page, the Xbox TikTok channel, or directly from the Minecraft website. ASL and audio description YouTube feed are also available.

What should Minecraft fans be on the lookout for today? Look for more information on the next major Minecraft update, which should be the second part of the Caves & Cliffs Update. Expect the results of this year's community Mob vote for Minecraft, which has the community voting on which new mob will be added to the game. Plus, Minecraft Dungeons may be all finished with the Arch-Illager saga, as of the Echoing Void update. That doesn't mean development is finished! The game's still going strong with events like Spookier Fall, but stay tuned to Minecraft Live, because maybe we'll see what's next for Dungeons.

Shacknews will be watching Minecraft Live 2021 and will recap any major news that comes out of this show. If you want to catch up on everything for Minecraft up to this point, be sure to browse through our Minecraft topic page. It's almost time for the show, so stay tuned and keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.