Cross-play coming to Minecraft Dungeons next week The dungeon-crawling Minecraft spinoff is finally getting cross-play in a new update.

Microsoft’s 2020 first-party offerings may have been fairly slim, but there have been a handful of titles worth writing home about. Minecraft Dungeons saw the iconic property leave the sandbox in favor of a Diablo-inspired adventure. One of the game’s biggest criticisms was its lack of cross-play functionality. Especially when you consider Microsoft’s emphasis on cross-platform play and progression. Fortunately, this wrong is being righted in the latest update to Minecraft Dungeons.

Developers Mojang and Double Eleven shared the news via a post to the Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account. A new update will roll out next week on November 17 bringing cross-platform play to PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This comes ahead of the Howling Peaks DLC, which will arrive later this month. Both the new DLC and cross-platform capabilities were revealed in early October at Minecraft Live.

The classic Minecraft was among the titles that spearheaded full cross-platform play, helping to make it viable in the gaming space. It was a strange omission when it was revealed that Minecraft Dungeons would launch with on cross-platform functionality. This was one of the key reasons the game had a middling critical reception, including our own Shacknews review.

It hasn’t been clarified if cross-progression will work in Minecraft Dungeons, or if the game will be getting a proper release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but that will likely come down the road. The cross-play update will hit Minecraft Dungeons on all platforms on November 17. Stay with us on Shacknews for the latest news and updates.