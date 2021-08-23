Minecraft Dungeons comes to Steam this September Minecraft Dungeons has been given a Steam release date.

Minecraft Dungeons is a spinoff to the iconic sandbox game that launched back in 2020. Developed by Double Eleven, Minecraft Dungeons takes the blocky universe and turns it into a dungeon-crawler, similar to games like Diablo. The title launched on just about every platform, though publisher Microsoft opted against a Steam release in favor of making Minecraft Dungeons exclusive to the Microsoft Store on PC. Now, that’s set to change, as the developers have announced that Minecraft Dungeons will hit Steam this September.

Double Eleven announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be launching on September 22, 2021, in a post to its official website. Those looking forward to playing Minecraft Dungeons on Steam can actually wishlist it now. Players can buy the standard version of the game, which costs $19.99. There’s also the Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the game’s six DLCs, and costs $39.99 USD.

Heroes, it’s full Steam ahead!



That’s right, on Sep 22 we’re launching on Steam, and if you buy the Ultimate Edition, we’ll throw in some sparkly extras like soundtracks and digital artwork!



Read more and add Dungeons to your Steam Wishlist now:



↣ https://t.co/TItErFzYaH ↢ pic.twitter.com/qqfqqRnefN — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) August 23, 2021

The developer also shared some news about the other version of Minecraft Dungeons. “The Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass will discontinue from digital sales from August 31 and will be available in retail stores until stock runs out. If you’re a collector of fine things in the physical realm, then get excited – because a physical version of the Ultimate Edition will be available in retail stores on October 26”

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to Steam on September 22, 2021, over a year after it first released. If you've been holding out in hopes of playing the game through Steam's ecosystem, then your time has finally come.