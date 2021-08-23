New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Minecraft Dungeons comes to Steam this September

Minecraft Dungeons has been given a Steam release date.
Donovan Erskine
1

Minecraft Dungeons is a spinoff to the iconic sandbox game that launched back in 2020. Developed by Double Eleven, Minecraft Dungeons takes the blocky universe and turns it into a dungeon-crawler, similar to games like Diablo. The title launched on just about every platform, though publisher Microsoft opted against a Steam release in favor of making Minecraft Dungeons exclusive to the Microsoft Store on PC. Now, that’s set to change, as the developers have announced that Minecraft Dungeons will hit Steam this September.

Double Eleven announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be launching on September 22, 2021, in a post to its official website. Those looking forward to playing Minecraft Dungeons on Steam can actually wishlist it now. Players can buy the standard version of the game, which costs $19.99. There’s also the Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the game’s six DLCs, and costs $39.99 USD.

The developer also shared some news about the other version of Minecraft Dungeons. “The Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass will discontinue from digital sales from August 31 and will be available in retail stores until stock runs out. If you’re a collector of fine things in the physical realm, then get excited – because a physical version of the Ultimate Edition will be available in retail stores on October 26”

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to Steam on September 22, 2021, over a year after it first released. If you’ve been holding out in hopes of playing the game through Steam’s ecosystem, then your time has finally come. For any potential updates on Minecraft Dungeons down the road, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ topic page dedicated to Minecraft Dungeons.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola