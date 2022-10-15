Watch the full Minecraft Live 2022 presentation here It's that time of year again for Minecraft fans, as we see what's next for Mojang's blockbuster franchise.

Minecraft fans, today is the most exciting day of the year for you. It's time for Minecraft Live! Formerly known as Minecon, it's the annual event that reveals what's next for Mojang's gaming giant, as well as what's coming to its various spin-offs. We're ready to watch along with the rest of you, so here's what we can expect to see.

Minecraft Live is set to stream live on Saturday, October 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The virtual presentation will be hosted by the team at Mojang, its various supporting developers, and also a few select content creators from the Minecraft community. You can watch the full livestream in the embed above, through the Minecraft YouTube channel, the Minecraft Twitch channel, the Minecraft Facebook page, or directly from the Minecraft website.

There's a lot for Minecraft fans to watch out for during today's presentation. Expect to hear more information on the next major Minecraft update. That will include the results of this year's community Mob vote, which has the community voting on which new mob will be added to the game. Plus, expect to learn more about what's coming to Minecraft Dungeons, as that game continues to roll on strong.

There's one other game to be on the lookout for today. This will be the first Minecraft Live since the reveal of Minecraft Legends back in June. Expect to hear more about what's coming to this game. We might even get a more concrete release window.

There's one other game to be on the lookout for today. This will be the first Minecraft Live since the reveal of Minecraft Legends back in June. Expect to hear more about what's coming to this game. We might even get a more concrete release window.

Shacknews will be watching Minecraft Live 2022 and will report on any major news that comes out of this show.