Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection delayed to February 2020
It looks like fans of the extended Mega Man series will be waiting a bit longer for the collection. The Zero/ZX Legacy Collection has been delayed to late February.
Another new Mega Man collection is on its way with a ton of games for you to check out.
After circling the drain (to put it nicely) for years, Capcom came back swinging in 2018 with Monster Hunter World, a new Mega Man and exciting new-ish games on the horizon.
Mega Man, like you've never seen him before.
The Blue Bomber is back! Does the 30-year-old super fighting robot still bring the goods in 2018? We revisit the Shacknews review and put it alongside gaming reviews from across the internet to find out.
Here's the best order in which to take down each of Mega Man 11's bosses based on the weapons they're weak against.
Dr. Wily's newest Robot Master is a master of mayhem... and a lord of the dance!
Capcom and iam8bit are sending out the 30th Anniversary limited edition NES/SNES cartridges celebrating Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait one more day, so Capcom is tiding them over with a new Robot Master reveal.
Man of Action Entertainment has graduated from The Avengers to the Blue Bomber.