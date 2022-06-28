Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection coming in 2023

Capcom is bundling together all ten Mega Man Battle Network games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Capcom
1

The Mega Man Battle Network games provide a change of pace from the mainline series, as these spin-off titles revolve around tactical RPG gameplay. During the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, Capcom revealed that all ten Mega Man Battle Network games would be coming to the Switch via a Legacy Collection, which is scheduled to launch in 2023.

The reveal trailer for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was shown off during the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. It’s here that we got a glimpse at different titles from the spin-off series playing on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Additional details were provided in a press release following the event.

Fans of Capcom’s Mega Man spin-off should expect to have the new collection in their hands sometime next year. It’s just one of the beloved franchises that was revealed to be coming to Switch today, as we also learned that multiple Persona games are coming to the platform later this year. For more of the news and announcements out of the recent Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola