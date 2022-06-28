Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection coming in 2023 Capcom is bundling together all ten Mega Man Battle Network games.

The Mega Man Battle Network games provide a change of pace from the mainline series, as these spin-off titles revolve around tactical RPG gameplay. During the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, Capcom revealed that all ten Mega Man Battle Network games would be coming to the Switch via a Legacy Collection, which is scheduled to launch in 2023.

The reveal trailer for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was shown off during the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. It’s here that we got a glimpse at different titles from the spin-off series playing on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Additional details were provided in a press release following the event.

Ten Mega Man Battle Network games, originally released on the Game Boy Advance system, are coming to Nintendo Switch! Control MegaMan.EXE in grid-based combat and use Battle Chips to gain devastating abilities. This collection includes a gallery with over 1,000 illustrations and a music mode containing over 150 songs from across the series. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection launches on Nintendo Switch in 2023. The full collection will also be digitally available as separate volumes in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2.

Fans of Capcom’s Mega Man spin-off should expect to have the new collection in their hands sometime next year. It’s just one of the beloved franchises that was revealed to be coming to Switch today, as we also learned that multiple Persona games are coming to the platform later this year. For more of the news and announcements out of the recent Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Shacknews has everything you need to know.