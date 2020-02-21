TEPPEN adds Mega Man X's Zero as latest playable hero in March TEPPEN's latest update, 'Haunted by Memories' introduces Zero from Mega Man X as its latest hero alongside a new set of cards centered around Zero, Leon Kennedy, Cammy, and more.

TEPPEN is getting ready to roll into a new season with a fresh update, and this time it’s bringing out Zero from the Mega Man X series as the latest hero to go with it. A new update, Haunted by Memories, was just announced for the mobile card game and it will feature Zero as the game’s latest playable hero along with a new collection of cards centered on amnesia, memories, and regrets.

TEPPEN’s Haunted by Memories update was announced on February 20, 2020 via the TEPPEN Twitter and website. Centered around the various arcs of memories and regrets that follow characters like Cammy from Street Fighter, Leon Kennedy of Resident Evil, and Sigma and Zero from the Mega Man X series, Haunted by Memories is set to introduce a new mechanic for its cards called Memories. The Haunted by Memories update is slated to launch sometime in March 2020. You can check out the trailer for the new update below.

In addition to the fresh set of cards, Zero will join the cast of TEPPEN as its latest playable hero. Zero brings the total hero count up to 12 characters following the release of other added heroes Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, Akuma from Street Fighter, and Nero from Devil May Cry. Though no details have been released yet about Zero’s deck color or Hero Arts, he will likely have some special abilities that will make good use of the new Memories mechanic. When Akuma and the Force Seekers update launched, so did the Ascended mechanic, which allowed powerful cards to be played by killing off other units. It will be interesting to see what kind of fresh mechanic Memories brings to the table.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details on Zero, the Haunted by Memories update, and the Memories mechanic as we get closer to their launch in TEPPEN come March 2020.