TEPPEN Force Seekers update brings new hero Akuma & new cards

It’s an all new year and mobile free-to-play card game TEPPEN is coming into it strong with an all new content update for the game. We’ve seen heroes from all over the Capcom universe come into play as heroes or cards in TEPPEN, and the new Force Seekers update promises to quench the undying thirst for power with the inclusion of new playable hero Akuma and a wealth of new cards to collect and add to your favorite decks.

The TEPPEN Force Seekers update launched on January 7, 2020 on mobile Android and iOS devices. The main new addition to the game is Akuma, bringing his Satsui No Hado to the Black Deck collection. Akuma has some potent Hero Arts like Ashura Senku, which moves a unit on the board randomly and gives it immunity to damage for 10 seconds. He’ll definitely synergize with the destructive force found in the Black Deck, or maybe some buffs found in the Green Deck.

Akuma is joined by a host of new unit and spell cards featuring the hunt for ultimate power, including F.A.N.G. and Jedah Dohma, as well as Path of Destruction, which makes use of a new Ascended status special to Akuma to give cards a stronger attack damage depending on how many “ascensions” have happened. There are plenty more cards for all color decks as well Outside of the cards and heroes, Force Seekers also brings an Evil Ryu skin, new rewards, and a fresh ranked season to the table. Players who have been jumping back into the game following the holidays will find plenty to do to reorganize and restack their decks and strategies.

Force Seekers is available as a free update in TEPPEN now. Want to learn more about TEPPEN? Check out why it was our Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of Year for 2019!