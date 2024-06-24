ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 466 Mega Man is back on the Stevetendo show with Mega Man 4 on Game Boy!

We’re sticking to the Game Boy era tonight on the Stevetendo show with more of the Mega Man Monday marathon. Since the Game Boy Mega Man games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online service, I have been playing them on the Stevetendo show since I missed out on them when I was a kid. It feels like more of these Mega Man games aren’t the greatest but you never know these things unless you play them. Tonight, we’ll be putting Mega Man 4 on Game Boy through its paces and possibly Mega Man 5 too.

Game Boy games are designed to be shorter in length than NES games so there’s a pretty good chance we’ll hit Mega Man 5 this evening. That being said, Mega Man 5 is the one game I really want to play because the fifth Mega Man Game Boy game is the only one that tells a brand new story and doesn’t take things from the NES games. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for Mega Man 4 on Game Boy!

The blue bomber looks more green than blue, don't you think?

©Nintendo/Capcom

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting on Wednesday night. The action is really heating up in Dark Souls and it feels like we're getting close to the end of the game. Another new playthrough is starting soon and you won't want to miss it!

It’s that time of the year where all kinds of gaming events occur. Shacknews has all kinds of cool stuff lined up and you won’t want to miss any of it. Learn how to be the best Tekken 8 player in your neighborhood or try to pick up some tips in classic games from the Stevetendo show. You can never go wrong because Shacknews has something cool for everyone to enjoy!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.