Jada Toys shows New York Toy Fair 2023 lineup, including Mega Man & Street Fighter During New York Toy Fair 2023, Jada Toys Senior Marketing Coordinator Tiana Boller gave us a look at some exciting figures coming from the company.

During the New York Toy Fair 2023 event, there were plenty of great new and upcoming toy sets and collectibles on display, and Jada Toys was on hand to show us what they had lined up for now and in the near future. Among a collection of fun trinkets like Bloxies and children’s show tie-ins like Donkey Hodie and Disney Princesses, they also had some video game collaborations to show, including Street Fighter and Mega Man collections in partnership with Capcom.

Jada Toys Senior Marketing Coordinator Tiana Boller was kind enough to take us through a showcase of the company’s upcoming toys, which included a showing of its Capcom action figures line. This collaboration features figures based on Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers and the original Mega Man. In Wave 1 of the Street Fighter figures, Ryu, Chun-Li and Fei Long are coming out. Each features numerous head molds, hands, and points of articulation to allow you to position them how you like, and they even include things like Ryu’s Hadouken power wave. They’re expected to run at $24.99 USD a piece and Jada expects they will go through all of the characters in future waves.

We also got to see Jada Toys’ Capcom lineup of Mega Man toys. Wave 1 of these figures featured Mega Man, Ice Man, and Fire Man, including similar features to the Street Fighter line with articulated joints, different head and hand molds, and props like an Mega Buster shot ball. These particular figures are expected to run at $19.99 USD a piece. Also similar to the Street Fighter line, the Mega Man line will feature additional waves with other characters for fans to collect. Be sure to follow Jada Toys’ website to see the latest on when these collections will be available.

Want more videos like this Jada Toy showcase interview? Be sure to follow our YouTube channels at Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews for our gameplay, interviews, unboxings, reviews, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.