Where was Mega Man at E3 2021? Capcom's E3 2021 showcase has come and gone, and Mega Man was nowhere to be found.

E3 2021 is rapidly reaching its conclusion, with the majority of the big publishers already having their conferences. This included Capcom, who held their showcase on Day 3 of E3. Here, the company spoke about franchises such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, but there was no Mega Man news to share. Where was Mega Man at E3 2021?

Mega Man was not present at E3 2021. A bummer to fans of the action-platformer series, it seems as there’s nothing to currently look forward to in that universe. The last major Mega Man title was Mega Man 11, which launched nearly three years ago in 2018. While that wasn’t too long ago, fans are certainly growing hungry for the next Mega Man adventure.

Of course, just because there was no Mega Man at Capcom’s E3 2021 showcase, that doesn’t mean the company isn’t hard at work on the next game in the series. Instead, it likely means that whatever is next simply isn’t far along enough in development to be announced. In fact, it’s been almost a year since we’ve gotten any sort of news on the Mega Man series, as we learned that the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection would be coming to PC and consoles last August.

Mega Man was not at Capcom's E3 2021 showcase, likely because there is no new installment coming in the near future. Hold tight Mega Man fans, there's always next year.