Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 34

The Stevetendo show is back from the holiday vacation, ready to hit the ground running with the classic gameplay that you crave. It’s a new month so that means new games to play. Tonight, I’ll be starting the “Mega Monday” series wth the original Mega Man for the NES via the Legacy Collection. This Mega Man is one of the tougher in the series and what better game to start with? Will I be able to stop Dr. Wily or will Mega Man be a mega-fail?

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.