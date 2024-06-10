ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 461 Mega Man makes his return to the Stevetendo show with Dr. Wily's Revenge!

Mega Man makes his triumphant return to the Stevetendo show lineup this evening. If Capcom isn’t going to show the blue bomber any love, then I guess it’s up to me to do it. Nintendo recently added five Mega Man Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. I have never played the Game Boy Mega Man games so you can add another franchise to the list of first playthrough games on the Stevetendo show. That being said, we’re starting with Mega Man 1 on the Game Boy, Dr. Wily’s Revenge.

The Game Boy games are similar to the NES originals with some minor downgrading. What I mean is some of the content, like robot masters and levels, have been shortened in length. Mega Man 5, on the other hand, is a brand new game for the Game Boy and when the time comes, we're playing it. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Mega Man playthrough.

If the green screen of the Game Boy doesn't get you going, nothing will!

©Nintendo/Capcom

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. We finished the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess last week so there will be another new playthrough starting up as well!

