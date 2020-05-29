New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 29: Mega Man Sale on Switch

Switch owners, now's your chance to catch up with the Mega Man franchise and also take advantage of the first discounts on the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Few platforming series have challenged generations of players quite like Mega Man. So if there's a subset of the franchise that's considered by many to be the hardest of the bunch, that's pretty mind-blowing. How much harder can it get, you know? But that's the distinction that Mega Man Zero holds. If you've been waiting for the game to go on sale to give it a shot for yourself, there's good news for you. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions are now 25 percent off, with the Nintendo eShop also holding a full Mega Man Franchise Sale this weekend.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is gearing up for Days of Play next week, but in the meantime, check out a handful of games that you can pick up for a decent discount. Then you can double that discount if you're a PlayStation Plus member! That means PS Plus members can get in on Persona 5 for less than 10 bucks!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

