Weekend Console Download Deals for May 29: Mega Man Sale on Switch

Few platforming series have challenged generations of players quite like Mega Man. So if there's a subset of the franchise that's considered by many to be the hardest of the bunch, that's pretty mind-blowing. How much harder can it get, you know? But that's the distinction that Mega Man Zero holds. If you've been waiting for the game to go on sale to give it a shot for yourself, there's good news for you. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions are now 25 percent off, with the Nintendo eShop also holding a full Mega Man Franchise Sale this weekend.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is gearing up for Days of Play next week, but in the meantime, check out a handful of games that you can pick up for a decent discount. Then you can double that discount if you're a PlayStation Plus member! That means PS Plus members can get in on Persona 5 for less than 10 bucks!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- V-Rally 4 - FREE!
- Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor Martyr - FREE!
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Rockin' Action Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- More from the Xbox One Rockin' Action Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Double Discounts Sale (PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS SAVE DOUBLE WHAT IS SHOWN HERE!)
- Persona 5 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $37.49 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $19.79 (34% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $14.99 (25% off)
- Outward - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $37.19 (38% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $14.99 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (70% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack - $11.99 (70% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.49 (70% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $4.49 (70% off)
- Riverbond - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 19 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.89 (33% off)
- Horizon Chase Turbo - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Let's Sing 2020 - $31.49 (25% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Stela - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cave Story+ - $14.99 (50% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $1.49 (90% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 29: Mega Man Sale on Switch