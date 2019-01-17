XM Studios interview: A look at the 2020 product line-up
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
Go deeper into the world of Marvel with this new mobile game entry in the universe.
We go hands-on with Colossus and Juggernaut, the latest figures added to Hasbro's Marvel Legends collection.
The biggest film of all time is the key focus of Hasbro's latest line of Marvel figures.
As Agents of Shield enters its final season, we talk with Chloe Bennett and Jeff Ward about their journey through the series.
What would an Agents of Shield video game actually look like? Shacknews caught up with Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova to see what they think.
A new crossover Avengers event is coming to Fortnite this week with Fortnite x Avengers.
Greg is back with another episode of Shack's Arcade Corner that is a do-over from the early days of the series. This week, we take a look at Captain America and the Avengers.
PlayStation VR is joining the Avengers Initiative, as Iron Man VR is set to suit up for virtual reality later this year.
Kabam's Marvel Contest of Champions is getting an in-depth art book and we've got a copy to give to one lucky winner.