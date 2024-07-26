Thor & Jeff the Land Shark announced for Marvel Rivals' next beta Dr. Doom was also teased during trailers shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

As NetEase Games and Marvel Games continue to prepare their hero shooter, Marvel Rivals, the roster is continuing to fill out as they take the game into further betas. Fans are in for treat for the next one as Thor and Jeff the Land Shark have been announced as playable for Marvel Rivals’ next closed beta. Moreover, Dr. Doom was also teased as an upcoming character for the game.

The latest reveals for Marvel Rivals were shared in several trailers featuring Jeff and Thor at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. We didn’t get to see these characters in action, but if we were to guess, we’d say that Jeff is probably going to be a Strategist character that utilizes some trickery to set opponents up for disaster while Thor is likely a tanky Vanguard that will be able to utilize his might to tank enemies while shocking them with his stunning lightning attacks and hammer swings. Dr. Doom was only briefly teased, but he seems like he could fit any of the roles. He’ll probably fall between Strategist or Duelist.

Marvel Rivals has continued to grow its roster immensely since the game was first announced. Spider-Man and characters from his universe, quite a few X-Men, several of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and even some typically solo characters like Punisher and Namor are represented so far. And with the vast universe of Marvel characters to pull from, it really just depends on who NetEase and Marvel Games want to go with at any given time.

Marvel Rivals next closed beta is set to take place on July 27, so stay tuned for more opportunities to get in on the action and play as they pop up. Be sure to check out our other Marvel Rivals coverage as well.