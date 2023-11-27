New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse to 'wind down' as owner ByteDance exits gaming

Second Dinner assured fans that Marvel Snap will be fine, but ByteDance looks to be shutting down the game's publisher in the near future.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nuverse
1

Layoffs are happening at TikTok owner ByteDance that could very well reach as far as Marvel Snap. The popular mobile Marvel card battler is published by Nuverse, which was also owned by ByteDance, and the parent company is “winding down” operations at Nuverse as the company begins to retreat out of the gaming industry. Despite this, Second Dinner claims Marvel Snap will survive and work will continue on the latest content and balances for the game.

Word of ByteDance’s moves to divest out of gaming and upcoming layoffs at Nuverse were reported via Reuters. According to a ByteDance spokesperson, the company’s gaming division came under review and may not have met expectations:

To that end, ByteDance is said to have informed Nuverse employees of layoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, as well as directing remaining employees to stop working on unreleased games by December. The company will look to divest out of existing released titles.

ByteDance company logo
The decision to restructure Nuverse comes from its parent company ByteDance, which seems to be moving to divest and retreat from the gaming industry.
Source: ByteDance

One such title that has fans concerned is Marvel Snap, which was published by Nuverse. Second Dinner has been keeping the updates going frequently and continually balancing and bringing more options to its Marvel card battler. With ByteDance’s move to close down Nuverse, it raised fears that Marvel Snap could shut down as well. However, Second Dinner says that isn’t the case. In a recent tweet on the Marvel Snap Twitter, the developers claimed that despite what’s going on with Nuverse, Marvel Snap is going to continue on.

Second Dinner devs tweet that Marvel Snap will be safe amid layoffs and shuttering of publisher Nuverse.
According to Marvel Snap's developers, the game will be safe and carry on despite restructuring and layoffs at publisher Nuverse.
Source: Second Dinner

It remains to be seen just how bad the damage will be for Nuverse and games under its wing as ByteDance shuts it down, but Second Dinner seems convinced it can keep Marvel Snap floating. As we wait to learn more, stay tuned for further updates to this story at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola