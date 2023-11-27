Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse to 'wind down' as owner ByteDance exits gaming Second Dinner assured fans that Marvel Snap will be fine, but ByteDance looks to be shutting down the game's publisher in the near future.

Layoffs are happening at TikTok owner ByteDance that could very well reach as far as Marvel Snap. The popular mobile Marvel card battler is published by Nuverse, which was also owned by ByteDance, and the parent company is “winding down” operations at Nuverse as the company begins to retreat out of the gaming industry. Despite this, Second Dinner claims Marvel Snap will survive and work will continue on the latest content and balances for the game.

Word of ByteDance’s moves to divest out of gaming and upcoming layoffs at Nuverse were reported via Reuters. According to a ByteDance spokesperson, the company’s gaming division came under review and may not have met expectations:

We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to centre on long-term strategic growth areas. Following a recent review, we've made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business.

To that end, ByteDance is said to have informed Nuverse employees of layoffs on Monday, November 27, 2023, as well as directing remaining employees to stop working on unreleased games by December. The company will look to divest out of existing released titles.

The decision to restructure Nuverse comes from its parent company ByteDance, which seems to be moving to divest and retreat from the gaming industry.

Source: ByteDance

One such title that has fans concerned is Marvel Snap, which was published by Nuverse. Second Dinner has been keeping the updates going frequently and continually balancing and bringing more options to its Marvel card battler. With ByteDance’s move to close down Nuverse, it raised fears that Marvel Snap could shut down as well. However, Second Dinner says that isn’t the case. In a recent tweet on the Marvel Snap Twitter, the developers claimed that despite what’s going on with Nuverse, Marvel Snap is going to continue on.

Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse. We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!

According to Marvel Snap's developers, the game will be safe and carry on despite restructuring and layoffs at publisher Nuverse.

Source: Second Dinner

It remains to be seen just how bad the damage will be for Nuverse and games under its wing as ByteDance shuts it down, but Second Dinner seems convinced it can keep Marvel Snap floating. As we wait to learn more, stay tuned for further updates to this story at Shacknews.