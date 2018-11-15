Shacknews Best Art Style of 2019 - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
In a year overflowing with stylistic games, the whimsical visuals of Link's Awakening stood out from the rest.
In a year overflowing with stylistic games, the whimsical visuals of Link's Awakening stood out from the rest.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Build your own dungeons and save them to your amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening's remake drops on Switch this month.
A new rhythmic-action adventure from the makers of Crypt of the NecroDancer offers a chance to save Hyrule with 25 remixed Zelda tunes.
The Hero of Time's original Game Boy adventure is being fully remastered for the Nintendo Switch, and it looks glorious.
This fanmade Zelda: Breath of the Wild animation is very cool.
This collector's set is a Gamestop-exclusive celebration of the heroes of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
This is a whole new way to look at Breath of the Wild.
The latest special edition Switch bundle may just drag you and your wallet straight to Hell.
If players manage to beat the modified game, a more difficult Second Quest mode is unlocked, allowing for a more traditional difficulty.